Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that project under Transmission System for evacuation of power from 2X500MW Neyveli Lignite Corp. Ltd TS-1 (Replacement) (NNTPS) in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu has been commissioned with effect from 10 February 2024 for which Notification for Commercial Operation (DOCO) has been received on 10 April 2024.