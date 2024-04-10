Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Motors Group global wholesales record 8% growth in Q4 FY24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover were at 3,77,432 nos., higher by 8%, as compared to Q4 FY23.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY24 were at 1,11,591 nos., lower by 6%, over Q4 FY23.
Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in Q4 FY24 were at 1,55,651 nos., higher by 15% as compared to Q4 FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,10,190 vehicles, higher by 16%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,528 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 96,662 vehicles.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tata Motors global wholesales rises 8% YoY in Q4

Tata Motors hits life-time high after Q3 PAT zooms to Rs 7,145 cr.

Tata Motors inks MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt to set up vehicle manufacturing unit

Tata Motors Ltd Spikes 6.19%, S&amp;P BSE Auto index Rises 1.15%

Market at day's high; Eicher Motors jumps 4.60%

China Market falls after Fitch outlook downgrade

LTIMindtree introduces Composable Storefront Quick Launch on Salesforce

Ind-Swift Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Australia Market extends gain to third day

Markets turn rangebound; FMCG shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon