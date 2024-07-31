Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX advanced 3.26% to 13.30.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 25,033, a premium of 81.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,951.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 93.85 points or 0.38% to 24,951.15.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 3.26% to 13.30.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget with BS LIVE: We want Indian style polity and Chinese style growth, says TV Somanathan

Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Lovlina advances to quarterfinals; Deepika in action

A Tale of Timeless Elegance: Taj Lakefront Bhopal

TV celebrity Hina Khan shaves off her hair amid breast cancer treatment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon