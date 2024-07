At meeting held on 31 July 2024

The Board of Maruti Suzuki India at its meeting held on 31 July 2024 has recommended the appointment of Anjali Bansal (DIN: 00207746) and Ireena Vittal (DIN: 05195656) as the Independent Directors in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting for a period of five years w.e.f. 28 August 2024.