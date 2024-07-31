Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Australian markets gain on soft inflation data

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Australian markets posted strong gains as a soft inflation report eased pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates again.
The benchmark S&P ASX 200 jumped 1.75 percent to 8,092.30, marking another record high.
The broader All Ordinaries index gained 1.76 percent to finish at 8,320.40, with buying seen across the board.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Consumer prices in Australia were up 1.0 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - unchanged and in line with expectations. On a yearly basis, inflation rose 3.8 percent.
The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$36.204 billion. On a yearly basis, sales rose 2.2 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu, Lakshya into knockouts; Lovlina into quarters

Budget with BS LIVE updates: Bringing public debt down a mid-term challenge, says Sajjid Chinoy

AI, sports, health tourism hub to come up on Hyderabad outskirts: T'gana CM

Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: PAT up 47% to Rs 3,650 cr on high demand of SUVs

Country receives 9% more monsoon rainfall in July after weak June

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon