Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 4.40% to 15.46.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 4.75 points or 0.02% to 24,143.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.40% to 15.46.

HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,170.45, a premium of 26.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,143.75 in the cash market.