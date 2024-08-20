Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 3.45% as shares advanced.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 126.20 points or 0.51% to 24,698.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.45% to 13.82.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,707, a premium of 8.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,698.85 in the cash market.