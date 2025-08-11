Monday, August 11, 2025 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

PG Electroplast, SBI, Tata Motors was top traded contracts

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,614, a premium of 28.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,585.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 221.75 points or 0.91% to 24,585.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 1.53% to 12.22.

PG Electroplast, State Bank of India (SBI) and Tata Motors were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

