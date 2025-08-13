Nifty August futures trade at premium

Paytm, Reliance Inds and HAL was top traded contractsThe Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,718.90, a premium of 99.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,619.35 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 131.95 points or 0.54% to 24,619.35.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, down 0.75% to 12.14.
One 97 Communications (Paytm), Reliance Industries and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.
