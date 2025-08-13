Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Paytm, Reliance Inds and HAL was top traded contracts

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,718.90, a premium of 99.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,619.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 131.95 points or 0.54% to 24,619.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, down 0.75% to 12.14.

One 97 Communications (Paytm), Reliance Industries and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty settles above 24,600 level; pharma shares jump

Turnover from futures and options in currency derivatives across all exchanges fell by around 85% in 2024-25: SEBI

Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 100.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Abhishek Infraventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

