Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Turnover from futures and options in currency derivatives across all exchanges fell by around 85% in 2024-25: SEBI

Turnover from futures and options in currency derivatives across all exchanges fell by around 85% in 2024-25: SEBI

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

The security and exchange board of India, SEBI, in its annual report for 2024-25 said that in the currency derivatives segment, the total premium turnover from futures and options across all exchanges fell by 84.8 per cent to '14.7 lakh crore in 2024-25, down from '96.7 lakh crore in 2023-24 amid limited participation. On January 05, 2024, the RBI issued a notification titled Risk Management and Inter-Bank Dealings, which took effect on May 03. This directive stipulated that derivatives could only be utilised for hedging against foreign exchange rate fluctuations, thereby limiting market participation to hedgers only. This limited the participation of proprietary traders, who accounted for a predominant 67.7 per cent share in 2023-24 (which includes speculators and arbitrageurs) in the Indian currency derivatives market.

 

During 2024-25, currency options recorded steep fall in settled trades with premium and exercise settlement falling off by 97.3 per cent and 95.8 per cent, respectively, when compared to 2023-24, SEBI noted. Even in currency futures, MTM settlement fell by 27.4 per cent to '9,574 crore from '13,196 crore in 2023-24. Overall, value of settled trades in currency derivatives declined to '10,426 crore in 2024-25 from '26,093 crore in 2023-24, a significant fall of 60.0%.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

