Monday, August 18, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance and Hero Motocorp was top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,970.80, a premium of 1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,876.95.in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 245.65 points or 1% to 24,876.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.12% to 12.34.

Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance and Hero Motocorp were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day; auto shares gear up

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day; auto shares gear up

Japanese markets hit a new record high

Japanese markets hit a new record high

China benchmark jumps 0.85%

China benchmark jumps 0.85%

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Sandeep Shah as Additional Director

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Sandeep Shah as Additional Director

Graphite India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 53

Graphite India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 53

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateGarena Free Fire Max CodeMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon