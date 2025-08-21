Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Angel One Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2025.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd lost 7.35% to Rs 49.4 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 539.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 153.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Angel One Ltd tumbled 6.43% to Rs 2546. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31339 shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd crashed 4.59% to Rs 945.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17647 shares in the past one month.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd corrected 3.95% to Rs 285.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23348 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd pared 3.62% to Rs 9.32. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Currency in circulation spikes 8.8% on year

Japanese markets edge down further

China benchmark edges up 0.13%

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 6th day; pharma shares gain

British pound rebounds from one-week low on upbeat UK PMI data; GBPINR edges higher

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

