Friday, August 22, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX jumped 3.12% to 11.73.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,890 a premium of 19.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,870.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 213.65 points or 0.85% to 24,870.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.12% to 11.73.

Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

Indices snap 6-day rally; Nifty settles below 24,900 level

Ceinsys Tech gains on Rs 2.24 crore order from Adani Infra

Shreeji Shipping Global ends with 58.10 times subscription

A total of 19.37 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in Jun-25

Japan's Nikkei end marginally higher

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

