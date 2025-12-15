Nifty below 26,050; media shares advance

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 68.58 points or 0.08% to 85,199.08. The Nifty 50 index lost 31.50 points or 0.12% to 26,015.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.27%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,134 shares rose and 1,907 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.02% to 10.11. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,113, at a premium of 97.55 points as compared with the spot at 26,015.45.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 71.4 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 74.7 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index jumped 1.89% to 1,436.45. The index shed 0.14% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
D B Corp (up 5.66%), PVR Inox (up 4.58%), Prime Focus (up 3.9%), Saregama India (up 3.23%) and Sun TV Network (up 1.65%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.62%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.17%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.87%) and Tips Music (up 0.17%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
SEPC zoomed 11.87% after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 3,300 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) through the JARPL-AT Consortium, comprising Jai Ambey Roadlines (80%) & Avinash Transport (20%).
Ashoka Buildcon rose 2.18% after it has received an EPC order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to construct a flyover connecting J.J. Bridge & Sitaram Selam Bridge at J.J. RoadSaboo Siddik Polytechnic Road Junction in E Ward.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content