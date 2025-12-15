Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TV Vision Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TV Vision Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Vipul Ltd and Kridhan Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 December 2025.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Vipul Ltd and Kridhan Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 December 2025.

TV Vision Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 9.54 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23164 shares in the past one month.

 

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd surged 17.70% to Rs 112. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1388 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spiked 17.40% to Rs 151.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5226 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Oppn seeks Shah's apology; RS continues

Gold and silver

100% surge! Clean energy boom powers silver's biggest rally in a decade

Stock Market LIVE, December 15, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; Nifty test 26,000; auto, pharma shares fall; PVR Inox up 5%

Apple and Google have rolled out security updates to patch zero-day vulnerabilities that were exploited before fixes were available.

Apple and Google release security updates to fix zero-day vulnerabilities

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

European leaders likely to back Ukraine amid US pressure to accept deal

Vipul Ltd jumped 16.60% to Rs 12.01. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81472 shares in the past one month.

Kridhan Infra Ltd added 15.44% to Rs 4.56. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8442 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nephrocare Health Services IPO ends with subscription of 13.96 times

Nephrocare Health Services IPO ends with subscription of 13.96 times

TVS Motor Company appoints director

TVS Motor Company appoints director

Board of Matrimony.com approves share buyback of Rs 58.5 cr

Board of Matrimony.com approves share buyback of Rs 58.5 cr

India's vegetable oil imports tumble 11% in Nov-25

India's vegetable oil imports tumble 11% in Nov-25

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon