Nifty December futures trade at premium

India VIX tumbles 4.64% to 10.32The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,335, a premium of 148.54 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,186.46 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 152.70 points or 0.59% to 26,186.45.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.64% to 10.32.
Kaynes Technologies India, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.
