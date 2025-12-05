Friday, December 05, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX tumbles 4.64% to 10.32

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,335, a premium of 148.54 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,186.46 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 152.70 points or 0.59% to 26,186.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.64% to 10.32.

Kaynes Technologies India, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

Barometers end with strong gains; RBI cuts rate by 25 bps

EU Carbon Tax Threatens India's Steel Exports to Europe, Mills Shift Focus to Africa and Middle East

Hindustan Unilever drops as Kwality Wall's demerger takes effect

Kaynes Technologies drops as brokerage flags gaps in related-party disclosures

Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

