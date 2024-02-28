Nifty February futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX advanced 3.83% as shares dropped.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tumbled 247.20 points or 1.11% to 21,951.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.83% to 16.33.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,895, a discount of 56.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,951.15 in the cash market.