BJP secures majority in Rajya Sabha elections across multiple states

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
In the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a significant victory by securing 8 out of the state's 10 available seats. This outcome was achieved with the support of Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal and a faction of rebels from the Samajwadi Party, which was only able to secure 2 seats despite expecting 3. Among the successful BJP candidates were former Union Minister RPN Singh, spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, and others.
One unexpected win for the BJP occurred in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, where a bonus seat was secured through cross-voting by six Congress MLAs. This victory materialised as BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan emerged victorious over Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi after both received an equal number of votes.
In Karnataka, the Congress secured three seats in the Upper House elections, with the fourth seat going to the BJP. The successful candidates included Congress leaders Ajay Maken, GC Chandrashekhar, and Syed Nasir Hussain, as well as BJP's Narayansa Bhandage.
These election results hold significant implications for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, potentially shifting the political landscape and highlighting areas of potential vulnerabilities and strengths for various parties.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

