Nifty February futures trade at discount

India VIX slipped 1.35% to 14.17.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,700.30, a discount of 12.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,713. in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 141.75 points or 0.55% to 25,713.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

