Monday, February 23, 2026 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at discount

Nifty February futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

India VIX slipped 1.35% to 14.17.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,700.30, a discount of 12.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,713. in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 141.75 points or 0.55% to 25,713.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 1.35% to 14.17.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers extend gains for 2nd day; Nifty tops 25,700 level

Barometers extend gains for 2nd day; Nifty tops 25,700 level

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.42%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.42%

Concor inks MoU with Vizhinjam International Seaport to develop CFS near Vizhinjam port

Concor inks MoU with Vizhinjam International Seaport to develop CFS near Vizhinjam port

Olectra Greentech gains on bagging Rs 1,800 crore electric bus order from TGSRTC

Olectra Greentech gains on bagging Rs 1,800 crore electric bus order from TGSRTC

Patel Engineering bags Renukaji Dam Project worth Rs 910 cr

Patel Engineering bags Renukaji Dam Project worth Rs 910 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVoda Idea Share PriceShree Ram Twistex IPOGold and Silver Rate todayTax Free Income in IndiaIndian IT Sector Shareholding patternMorepen Lab ShareVivo 70 FE