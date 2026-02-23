Patel Engineering bags Renukaji Dam Project worth Rs 910 cr
The project entails construction of three diversion tunnels, each with a diameter of 9.5 meters and lengths of 1379 meters, 1468 meters, and 1590 meters respectively.
It also includes the development of three inlet and outlet portals for the diversion tunnels, along with the construction of access roads spanning 6 kilometres.
In addition, the project involves the installation of hydro-mechanical gates for the diversion tunnels and the execution of instrumentation works to ensure operational efficiency and safety.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 5:04 PM IST