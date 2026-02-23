Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.42%
Nifty IT index ended down 1.42% at 31550.5 today. The index has slipped 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd shed 3.85%, Mphasis Ltd dropped 2.70% and Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 2.25%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 22.00% over last one year compared to the 12.80% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.36% and Nifty MNC index increased 0.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.55% to close at 25713 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.58% to close at 83294.66 today.
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST