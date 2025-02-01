Business Standard

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX tumbled 13.24% to 14.10.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,560.40, a premium of 78.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,508.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 26.25 points or 0.11% to 23,482.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 13.24% to 14.10.

Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Aeronautics and Tata Motors were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

