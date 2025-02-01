Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales decline 8.86% to Rs 29.21 crore

Net Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 59.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.86% to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales29.2132.05 -9 OPM %-40.02-14.35 -PBDT-58.11-39.41 -47 PBT-58.44-39.67 -47 NP-59.54-39.85 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 60.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 60.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 8.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 8.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 5.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 5.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Windsor Machines consolidated net profit rises 2395.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Windsor Machines consolidated net profit rises 2395.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Berar Finance standalone net profit rises 46.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Berar Finance standalone net profit rises 46.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon