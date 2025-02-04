Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,791, a premium of 51.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,739.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 soared 378.20 points or 1.62% to 23,739.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.33% to 14.02.

Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hikal consolidated net profit rises 6.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Hikal consolidated net profit rises 6.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Lyka Labs consolidated net profit rises 52.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Lyka Labs consolidated net profit rises 52.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Jana Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 645.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jana Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 645.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shriram Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 18.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Shriram Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 18.22% in the December 2024 quarter

The Phosphate Company standalone net profit rises 131.53% in the December 2024 quarter

The Phosphate Company standalone net profit rises 131.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon