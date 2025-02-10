Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 5.55% to 14.45.The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,457.75, a premium of 76.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,381.60 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 178.35 points or 0.76% to 23,381.60.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.55% to 14.45.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent and State Bank of India were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.
