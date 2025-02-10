Business Standard

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

NSE India VIX rallied 5.55% to 14.45.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,457.75, a premium of 76.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,381.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 178.35 points or 0.76% to 23,381.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.55% to 14.45.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent and State Bank of India were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

