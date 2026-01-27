Tilaknagar Industries announces change in senior management
With immediate effectTilaknagar Industries announced the appointment of Rajesh Choudhary, Senior Vice President - Finance & Accounts as Chief Financial Officer of the company while Abhinav Gupta, the current Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been appointed Chief of Internal Audit, with immediate effect.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST