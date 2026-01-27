Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries announces change in senior management

Tilaknagar Industries announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

With immediate effect

Tilaknagar Industries announced the appointment of Rajesh Choudhary, Senior Vice President - Finance & Accounts as Chief Financial Officer of the company while Abhinav Gupta, the current Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been appointed Chief of Internal Audit, with immediate effect.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Asian Paints slides as Q3 PAT decline 5% YoY to Rs 1,060 cr

Asian Paints slides as Q3 PAT decline 5% YoY to Rs 1,060 cr

IFB Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

IFB Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance