SBI Cards allots 8,096 equity shares under ESOP
SBI Cards & Payment Services has allotted 8,096 equity shares under ESOP on 27 January 2026. Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 9,51,57,74,000/- consisting of 95,15,77,400 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,51,58,54,960/- consisting of95,15,85,496 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 3:31 PM IST