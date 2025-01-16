Business Standard

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Life Insurance Company were the top traded contracts

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 23,406.90, a premium of 95.10 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,311.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 98.60 points or 0.42% to 23,311.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.35% to 15.47.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Life Insurance Company were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

 

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

