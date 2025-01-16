Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit declines 16.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit declines 16.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 360.35 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies declined 16.72% to Rs 53.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 360.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 324.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales360.35324.19 11 OPM %19.9627.09 -PBDT72.3688.22 -18 PBT70.7386.39 -18 NP53.5164.25 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mastek consolidated net profit rises 25.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Mastek consolidated net profit rises 25.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.17 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.17 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Julien Agro Infratech standalone net profit rises 1176.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Julien Agro Infratech standalone net profit rises 1176.19% in the December 2024 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 155.88% in the December 2024 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 155.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon