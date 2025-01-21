Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX gains 3.89% to 17.06.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,105.10, a premium of 80.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,024.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 320.10 points or 1.37% to 23,024.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.89% to 17.06.

Zomato, Dixon Technologies and Reliance Industries were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex nosedives 1,235 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,050; VIX rallies 3.89%

Sensex nosedives 1,235 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,050; VIX rallies 3.89%

South Indian Bank PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

South Indian Bank PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

Artson Engineering PAT sizzles 1200% YoY to Rs 6 crore in Q3 FY25

Artson Engineering PAT sizzles 1200% YoY to Rs 6 crore in Q3 FY25

Intl Travel House tanks as PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 5 cr in Q3 FY25

Intl Travel House tanks as PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 5 cr in Q3 FY25

Oberoi Realty PAT soars 72% YoY to Rs 618 cr in Q3 FY25

Oberoi Realty PAT soars 72% YoY to Rs 618 cr in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon