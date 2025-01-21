Intl Travel House tanks as PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 5-cr in Q3 FY25

Business Standard

International Travel House (ITHL) tanked 8.79% to Rs 630 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 27.49% to Rs 5.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 7.42 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations slipped 4.36% year on year (YoY) to Rs 58.27 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, down 26.61% as against Rs 9.92 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses marginally fell 0.32% to Rs 52.45 crore during the quarter. Car hire charges stood at Rs 27.91 crore (down 2.75% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.71 crore (up 1.27%) while service charges was at Rs 2.06 crore (down 15.91% YoY), during the period under review.

 

On nine-month basis, the company's standalone net profit rose 19.24% to Rs 19.52 crore on 10.08% increase in revenue to Rs 17.46 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

International Travel House is engaged in the business of providing travel related services to travellers in India and abroad. ITHL is an ITC Group company, wherein 61.69% of the equity is held by the ITC Group, and the rest by the public. The company is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) member and offers tickets of 265-member airlines by using the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) System of IATA.

