Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Coforge were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,267, a premium of 61.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,205.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 50 points or 0.22% to 23,267.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.46% to 16.70.

UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Coforge were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit declines 53.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 72.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Syngene International consolidated net profit rises 17.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 179.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 15.32% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

