Nifty July futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX advanced 2.17% to 14.83.The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,529.85, a discount of 1.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,530.90 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 269.95 points or 1.09% to 24,530.90.
Infosys, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
