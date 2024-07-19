Nifty July futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX advanced 2.17% to 14.83.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 269.95 points or 1.09% to 24,530.90.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,529.85, a discount of 1.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,530.90 in the cash market.