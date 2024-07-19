Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty July futures trade at discount

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
NSE India VIX advanced 2.17% to 14.83.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,529.85, a discount of 1.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,530.90 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 269.95 points or 1.09% to 24,530.90.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.17% to 14.83.
Infosys, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: JSW Steel's Q1 consolidated net profit falls 64% to Rs 867 crore

Apple updates the Store app to make it more personalised with For You tab

World stocks dip amid economic uncertainty, global outage disruptions

CBDT extends tax relief for SWFs, pension funds to March 31, 2025

Early US back-to-school sales accelerate peak ocean shipping season

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon