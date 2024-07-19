Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 119.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 38.06 crore
Net profit of Vipul Organics rose 119.23% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 38.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.0636.14 5 OPM %8.577.19 -PBDT2.832.03 39 PBT1.580.70 126 NP1.140.52 119
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: JSW Steel's Q1 consolidated net profit falls 64% to Rs 867 crore

Apple updates the Store app to make it more personalised with For You tab

World stocks dip amid economic uncertainty, global outage disruptions

CBDT extends tax relief for SWFs, pension funds to March 31, 2025

Early US back-to-school sales accelerate peak ocean shipping season

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon