Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty July futures trade at discount

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX tanked 17% to 12.75.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,452.95, a discount of 26.1points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,479.05 in the cash market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 30.20 points or 0.12% to 24,479.05.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 17.42% to 12.75.
HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget LIVE updates: At advanced stage of arriving at options on NPS, says finance secretary

Zerodha to collect Rs 2,500 crore from STT hike in Budget 2024: Nithin Kamath

Budget 2024: Sitharaman's Budget cuts subsidy bill by 7.8% to Rs 3.81 trn

Kamala Harris' village in Tamil Nadu prays for her success in US 2024 race

Budget 2024: MHA gets Rs 2.19 trn; major chunk for CRPF, BSF, CISF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon