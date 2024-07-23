Nifty July futures trade at discount

The NSE's India VIX tanked 17% to 12.75.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,452.95, a discount of 26.1points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,479.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 30.20 points or 0.12% to 24,479.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 17.42% to 12.75.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.