Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit declines 82.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 162.10 croreNet profit of Welspun Specialty Solutions declined 82.50% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 162.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales162.10162.83 0 OPM %6.6912.18 -PBDT6.5014.94 -56 PBT2.6011.14 -77 NP1.9511.14 -82
