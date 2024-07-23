Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit declines 82.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 162.10 crore

Net profit of Welspun Specialty Solutions declined 82.50% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 162.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.162.10162.836.6912.186.5014.942.6011.141.9511.14