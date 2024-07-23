Cyient DLM Q1 PAT soars 98% to Rs 11 cr

Cyient DLM reported net profit surged 97.76% to Rs 10.6 crore on 18.76% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 257.89 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Profit before tax soared 102.72% to Rs 14.16 crore in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 6.99 crore recorded in same period a year ago. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total expenses spiked 19.69% year on year to Rs 252.62 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 220.37 crore (up 27.04% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 32.8 crore (up 34.26% YoY) in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA remained constant at Rs 20 crore in the June quarter as compared to Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 7.8% in Q1 FY25 from 9.2% registered in the same quarter last fiscal.

The order book was at Rs 2,126.7 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, down 14.92% as against Rs 2,499.7 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

The scrip fell 1.68% to currently trade at Rs 752.45 on the BSE.

