Nifty July futures trade at premium

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,478, a premium of 44.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,433.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 112.65 points or 0.46% to 24,433.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 3.18% to 14.06.

Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

