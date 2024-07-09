Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX gained 3.18% to 14.06.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,478, a premium of 44.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,433.20 in the cash market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 112.65 points or 0.46% to 24,433.20.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 3.18% to 14.06.
Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

US Federal Reserve

Fed mulls rule change that could save biggest US banks billions in capital

England cricket team, James Anderson

James Anderson makes peace with retirement ahead of final Test match

Luke shaw, euro 2020, England vs Italy

England defender Luke Shaw ready to go in Euro 2024 semifinal after injury

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: India ready to cooperate in all ways for restoration of peace, PM Modi tells Putin

Patanjali Ayurved

Stopped sale of 14 suspended products: Patanjali to Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon