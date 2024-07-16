Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
SBI, HDFC Bank and Vedanta were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,641.10, a premium of 28.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,613 in the cash market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 26.30 points or 0.11% to 24,613.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.24% to 14.15.
State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Vedanta were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rain, Mumbai Rains

IIT-Bombay creates platform for real-time Mumbai rainfall, flood forecast

wfh, work from home, IT, computers, data, technology, employees, jobs, staff, entrepreneurs, startups, computer, internet, data

Cummins India inaugurates its first IT global competency centre in Pune

pakistan,terrorism

8 Pak Army soldiers, 10 terrorists killed in attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mihir shah

LIVE news: Mumbai hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30

Tax

Deduction, rebates, liability: Which tax regime is suited for your salary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon