Friday, July 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM IST
Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Trent, BSE and Bajaj Finance were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,552, a premium of 91 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,461 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 55.70 points or 0.22% to 25,461.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.56% to 12.32.

Trent, BSE and Bajaj Finance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

