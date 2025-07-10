Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX fell 2.24% to 11.67.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,414, a premium of 58.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,355.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 120.85 points or 0.47% to 25,355.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.24% to 11.67.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Petronet LNG and Performance Chemiserve sign regasification services agreement

Petronet LNG and Performance Chemiserve sign regasification services agreement

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Deepak Fertilizers and its subsidiary enters into long term agreement with Petronet LNG

Deepak Fertilizers and its subsidiary enters into long term agreement with Petronet LNG

Nifty ends below 25,400 level; IT shares under pressure

Nifty ends below 25,400 level; IT shares under pressure

GP Eco Solutions hits the roof after bagging Rs 121-cr solar order

GP Eco Solutions hits the roof after bagging Rs 121-cr solar order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon