Japanese markets fall sharply

Japanese markets fall sharply

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Japanese markets fell sharply, retreating from a four-month high hit the previous day as the Israel-Iran conflict entered its seventh day.

The Nikkei average fell 1.02 percent to 38,488.34, snapping a three-day winning streak. The broader Topix index closed 0.58 percent lower at 2,792.08. Nippon Steel jumped 2.3 percent after closing its nearly $15 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

