Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX tumbled 4.08% to 13.67.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,096.50, a discount of 15.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,112.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 319.15 points or 1.29% to 25,112.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.08% to 13.67.

Trent, Reliance Industries and Nestle India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

