Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pricol Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, HBL Power Systems Ltd and Share India Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2024.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, HBL Power Systems Ltd and Share India Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Pricol Ltd lost 4.04% to Rs 357.15 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 41610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78280 shares in the past one month.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd tumbled 3.75% to Rs 1894.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd crashed 3.74% to Rs 18. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
HBL Power Systems Ltd fell 3.71% to Rs 469.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Share India Securities Ltd slipped 3.38% to Rs 1721.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8145 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto shares gain

U. H. Zaveri Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices turn rangebound; FMCG stocks rise

HUDCO signs MoU with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

Energy stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon