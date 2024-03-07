Pricol Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, HBL Power Systems Ltd and Share India Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, HBL Power Systems Ltd and Share India Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2024.

Pricol Ltd lost 4.04% to Rs 357.15 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 41610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78280 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd tumbled 3.75% to Rs 1894.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd crashed 3.74% to Rs 18. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

HBL Power Systems Ltd fell 3.71% to Rs 469.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Share India Securities Ltd slipped 3.38% to Rs 1721.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8145 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News