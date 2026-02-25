Nifty March futures trade at premium
India VIX dropped 4.68% to 13.49.The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 25,624.90, a premium of 142.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,482.50 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 57.85 points or 0.23% to 25,482.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 4.68% to 13.49.
Waaree Energies, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST