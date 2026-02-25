Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX dropped 4.68% to 13.49.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 25,624.90, a premium of 142.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,482.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 57.85 points or 0.23% to 25,482.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 4.68% to 13.49.

Waaree Energies, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

Nifty settles above 25,450 mark; auto shares rally; VIX drops 4.68%

Japanese markets hit record high

Asian shares surge on tech rebound

Tata Power signs MoU with University of Warwick for grid modernisation research

Bharat Electronics bags Rs 733-cr defence orders

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

