Nifty March futures trade at premium

India VIX dropped 4.68% to 13.49.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 25,624.90, a premium of 142.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,482.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 57.85 points or 0.23% to 25,482.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 4.68% to 13.49.

Waaree Energies, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

