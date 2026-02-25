Nifty settles above 25,450 mark; auto shares rally; VIX drops 4.68%

Domestic equity indices ended with modest gains on Wednesday, surrendering a large part of their early surge. The Sensex had rallied nearly 700 points in opening trade, staging a sharp rebound from the previous sessions steep decline, but momentum faded as the day progressed and profit-booking set in. Gains were supported by buying interest in IT, metal and auto stocks, tracking positive global cues, which helped the benchmarks end the session in the green.

Nifty traded ended above the 25,450 mark. Metal, auto and pharma shares advanced, while PSU Bank, FMCG and realty stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 50.15 points or 0.06% to 82,276.07. The Nifty 50 index gained 57.85 points or 0.23% to 25,482.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 0.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.48%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,065 shares rose and 2,132 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.68% to 13.49.

IPO Update:

Omnitech Engineering received bids for 9,36,012 shares as against 1,89,09,890 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.05 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 February 2026 and it will close on 27 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 227 per share.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery received bids for 40,96,864 shares as against 57,06,235 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.72 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 February 2026 and it will close on 26 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 367 and 386 per share.

Shree Ram Twistex received bids for 36,55,91,520 shares as against 1,06,00,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 34.49 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026 and it will close on 25 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 104 per share.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions received bids for 1,76,47,406 shares as against 2,18,23,329 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.81 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026 and it will close on 25 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,000 and 1,053 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index surged 2.70% to 12,399.40. The index rallied 3.65% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 7.46%), National Aluminium Company (up 5.04%), Vedanta (up 4.77%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.9%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.39%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.92%), Tata Steel (up 2.75%), Jindal Steel (up 2.72%), Welspun Corp (up 2.65%) and Adani Enterprises (up 2.40%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added 0.97%. The company said its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured major EPC orders to establish electricity grid system elements in India and overseas.

Coforge rose 0.34%. The company announced that it has been awarded a $158 million five-year contract by a UK based client.

Schaeffler India rallied 4.95% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 31.5% to Rs 327.96 crore on 26.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,643.06 crore in Q4 CY2025 over Q4 CY2024.

Lupin advanced 1.77%. The company said that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Brivaracetam oral solution 10 mg/mL.

Biocon added 1.33%. The company said that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its complex formulation Liraglutide Injection.

Zelio E-Mobility gained 1.13% after the company announced the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility in Cuttack, Odisha, thereby increasing its total installed production capacity to 1,80,000 units per annum.

H.G. Infra Engineering shed 0.14%. The company said it has been declared the lowest bidder (L1) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road project in Odisha under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) slipped 1.21%. The company said that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 270.22 crore from Central Railway for execution of traction infrastructure works under an EPC model.

Univastu India jumped 5.12% after the company said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 485.67 crore from IRCON International for works on Mumbai Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to VikhroliEEH).

Samhi Hotels advanced 2.96% after the company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Duet India Hotels (Navi Mumbai), has signed operating agreements with Marriott Hotels India for two upcoming hotel projects in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Global Markets:

European markets traded higher on Wednesday as global market nerves eased after U.S. President Donald Trumps universal 10% tariff came into effect rather than the threatened higher 15% rate.

Most Asian markets ended higher on Wednesday, with stocks in South Korea and Japan hitting record highs, following a tech-driven rally on Wall Street fueled by easing concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption in select industries.

U.S. equities rose on Tuesday, led by gains in Advanced Micro Devices and software stocks, as investors fears around artificial intelligence disruption to certain industries eased.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.77% to close at 6,890.07, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.04% and settled at 22,863.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 370.44 points, or 0.76%, and ended at 49,174.50.

Shares of AMD jumped 8.8% after Meta Platforms announced a multiyear deal with the semiconductor company. The new partnership entails deploying up to 6 gigawatts of AMDs graphics processing units for AI data centers. Meta will also invest in AMD through a performance-based warrant for up to 160 million shares of the chipmaker.

