Nifty March futures trade at premium

India VIX surged 11.32% to 19.88. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,565.20 a premium of 114.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,450.45 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 315.45 points or 1.27% to 24,450.45.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 11.32% to 19.88.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 4:31 PM IST