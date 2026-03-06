Friday, March 06, 2026 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
India VIX surged 11.32% to 19.88. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,565.20 a premium of 114.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,450.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 315.45 points or 1.27% to 24,450.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 11.32% to 19.88.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

