Hong Kong Market falls 0.22%

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 41.35 points, or 0.22%, to 19,073.71. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 20.23 points, or 0.3%, to 6,741.41.
Among bluechip stocks, Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment dropped 3.9% to HK$36.80 and peer Sands China weakened 2.2% to HK$20.45 while EV maker Li Auto lost 2.4% to HK$102.50. Hang Lung Properties declined 3.6% to HK$7.98 and New World Development fell 2.5% to HK$9.12.
Food delivery platform operator Meituan weakened 0.3% to HK$121.90 and JD.com dropped 0.2% to HK$129.10, while search-engine operator Baidu strengthened 1.7% to HK$109.20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
