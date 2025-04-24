Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Apr 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Reliance Inds, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank were top traded ocntracts

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,375, a premium of 128.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 24,246.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 82.25 points or 0.34% to 24,246.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 1.81% to 16.25.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

 

Kilburn Engineering allots 3 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Barometers snap 7-day gains; Nifty settles below 24,250 mark

ACC Q4 PAT tumbles 20% YoY to Rs 751 cr

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 12.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Honasa Consumer announces change in senior management

Apr 24 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

