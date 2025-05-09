Friday, May 09, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

NSE India VIX rose 2.97% to 21.63.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,092, a premium of 84 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,008 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 265.80 points or 1.10% to 24,008.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.97% to 21.63.

Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market tumbles as geopolitical tensions flare up; Nifty holds 24K

Market tumbles as geopolitical tensions flare up; Nifty holds 24K

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.38%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.10%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.38%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.10%

Wipro appoints Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of its GCC practice

Wipro appoints Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of its GCC practice

State Bank of India to divest 13.19% stake held in Yes Bank

State Bank of India to divest 13.19% stake held in Yes Bank

Market tumbles as India-Pakistan tensions escalate; Nifty settles below 24,050

Market tumbles as India-Pakistan tensions escalate; Nifty settles below 24,050

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon